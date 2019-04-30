Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarGurus Inc (CARG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) to announce sales of $130.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.90 million. CarGurus reported sales of $98.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $567.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.23 million to $582.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $690.66 million, with estimates ranging from $664.60 million to $707.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.13 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 15.03%.

CARG has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

CarGurus stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 677,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,593. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, VP Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $98,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $819,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,135,571 shares of company stock valued at $124,969,392. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

