Zacks: Analysts Expect American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) will report $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01. American Financial Group posted earnings of $2.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $8.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Financial Group.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company.

AFG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $117.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In related news, VP Vito C. Peraino sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $120,647.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,682,079.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 83,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $8,181,734.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,989 shares of company stock valued at $16,427,175. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 8,953.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,456,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,217 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Financial Group (AFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.