Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trecora Resources (TREC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) will post sales of $71.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.50 million and the highest is $72.70 million. Trecora Resources reported sales of $71.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full year sales of $298.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.00 million to $302.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $307.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trecora Resources.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.20). Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $74.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TREC shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Trecora Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other Trecora Resources news, CEO Patrick D. Quarles bought 9,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $89,441.22. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,541.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $99,121.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,995,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,847,888.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 41,058 shares of company stock worth $384,582 and have sold 74,366 shares worth $698,190. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,067,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 65,188 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 65.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 78,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.38. 790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trecora Resources (TREC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.