Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tapestry Inc (TPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.39. Tapestry reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPR. TheStreet cut shares of Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.27. The stock had a trading volume of 195,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,028. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 159.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,901 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 348,672 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 113.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 106,337 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 56,481 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tapestry by 178.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 324,534 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 208,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

