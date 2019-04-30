W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 150.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,905 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in W&T Offshore by 497.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,268,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in W&T Offshore by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,180,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,180,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,062 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,379,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,171,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 833,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley bought 10,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $65,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,130.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shahid Ghauri bought 7,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $42,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

WTI opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $891.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.93.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 42.85% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $143.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

