WSFS Financial (WSFS) Rating Reiterated by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Boenning Scattergood currently has a $47.75 price target on the bank’s stock.

WSFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens set a $51.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 14,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $645,361.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,329.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 65,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $2,816,787.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,952,112.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,329. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,347,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

