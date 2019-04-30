WPP (WPP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WPP. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,015 ($13.26) price objective on shares of WPP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 905 ($11.83) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price objective on shares of WPP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of WPP to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,146.88 ($14.99).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 965 ($12.61) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.91. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,375.50 ($17.97).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 37.30 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $22.70. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

In other WPP news, insider Mark Read sold 12,823 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 856 ($11.19), for a total value of £109,764.88 ($143,427.26).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

