World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of WWE have fallen and underperformed the industry in a month. The stock came under pressure following the company’s wider-than-expected first-quarter 2019 loss per share. Net revenues also fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. We note that both the top and bottom lines came below the prior-year period. Lower top line, higher operating expenses, increased marketing and selling expenses, rise in G&A expenses and higher interest expense hurt the bottom line. Moreover, management had earlier hinted that adjusted OIBDA is expected to decline year over year through the third quarter, as increased content rights fees are likely to be offset by higher fixed costs. Nevertheless, WWE continues to anticipate record revenue of about $1 billion for 2019 with adjusted OIBDA of at least $200 million on the backdrop of original content production, localization and strategic initiatives as well as digitization.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cannonball Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price target on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,899. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $100.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 1.36.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 3,204,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $261,000,579.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,285,919 shares in the company, valued at $267,638,102.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George A. Barrios sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $3,352,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,376,000 after acquiring an additional 58,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 529,456.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,011,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,668,000 after acquiring an additional 71,849 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,140,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

