World Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 19,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 92,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Wolfe Research set a $57.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $4,134,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $796,262.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,957 shares of company stock worth $5,431,127. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $55.87. 61,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,336. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $41.99 and a one year high of $57.51.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

