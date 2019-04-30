Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Posts Earnings Results

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $758.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.88 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,772. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $105.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research set a $110.00 price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 13,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 25,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $2,319,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,363,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,310 shares of company stock valued at $25,802,325. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $40,686,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2,450.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 535,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,315,000 after buying an additional 514,671 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2,358.1% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 291,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,281,000 after buying an additional 279,243 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $18,276,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

