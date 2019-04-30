William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. William Blair also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TROW. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

TROW stock opened at $107.28 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $127.43. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,212,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,315,952,000 after buying an additional 457,683 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5,160.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,804,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,694,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,439,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,047,000 after buying an additional 76,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,861,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,201,000 after buying an additional 86,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $216,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $263,610.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 448,651 shares in the company, valued at $45,192,615.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 104,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $10,126,837.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 401,164 shares in the company, valued at $38,888,838.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,200 shares of company stock worth $18,387,677. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

