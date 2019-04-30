Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 889 Shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.56. 105,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.01. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $177.70 and a twelve month high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $793.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.49 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIVB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.60.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,669 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total value of $889,328.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John China sold 11,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.12, for a total transaction of $2,790,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,266 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

