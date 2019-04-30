Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 2,694 Shares of American International Group Inc (AIG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 123,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 106,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of American International Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 11,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE AIG traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $56.79.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $12.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/whittier-trust-co-of-nevada-inc-acquires-2694-shares-of-american-international-group-inc-aig.html.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.