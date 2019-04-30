Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,101 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $52,621,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 823,493 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after buying an additional 484,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Continental Resources by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after buying an additional 311,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Continental Resources by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,059,000 after buying an additional 257,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $8,107,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 191,828 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.85 per share, with a total value of $8,219,829.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,675,805 shares of company stock valued at $73,335,967. 76.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Ifs Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.12.

Shares of CLR stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 55,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $71.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

