Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.94 Million Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,681,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,670,000 after purchasing an additional 40,937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 138,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,737 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

JJSF stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $154.83. 2,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,627. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a one year low of $125.98 and a one year high of $162.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

