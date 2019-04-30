WEX Inc (WEX) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX stock opened at $209.38 on Tuesday. WEX Inc has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $210.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. WEX had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David G. Cooper sold 167 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $31,070.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 992 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $182,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,624.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,244 shares of company stock worth $2,204,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “WEX Inc (WEX) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/wex-inc-wex-shares-sold-by-psagot-investment-house-ltd.html.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.