WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.32 per share for the quarter.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion.

Get WestJet Airlines alerts:

WJA traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 87,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.02. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76. WestJet Airlines has a one year low of C$16.71 and a one year high of C$22.95.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “WestJet Airlines (WJA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/westjet-airlines-wja-set-to-announce-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WJA. National Bank Financial upgraded WestJet Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$19.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Cormark restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of WestJet Airlines in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$20.25 price target on shares of WestJet Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.90.

About WestJet Airlines

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for WestJet Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestJet Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.