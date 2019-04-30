WestJet Airlines (WJA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.32 per share for the quarter.
WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion.
WJA traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 87,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.02. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76. WestJet Airlines has a one year low of C$16.71 and a one year high of C$22.95.
About WestJet Airlines
WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.
