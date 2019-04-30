Wells Fargo & Co Upgrades TreeHouse Foods (THS) to “Outperform”

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00.

THS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.85.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $65.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39,980 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter worth $206,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 74.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 45.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 31,047 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

