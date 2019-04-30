Welch Group LLC Has $424,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,901 shares in the company, valued at $71,613,808.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $5,847,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,984. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

