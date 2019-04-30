Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 900 Shares of Progressive Corp (PGR)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 24,510 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Progressive by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 84,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 331.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Progressive by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 220,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.38. 487,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $77.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

In related news, insider M Jeffrey Charney sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $1,198,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,340.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $3,637,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,100 shares of company stock worth $9,924,605. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Progressive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, Property, and Other Indemnity.

