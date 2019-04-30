Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 900 Shares of Progressive Corp (PGR)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 24,510 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Progressive by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 84,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 331.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Progressive by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 220,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.38. 487,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $77.34.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 59.05%.
In related news, insider M Jeffrey Charney sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $1,198,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,340.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $3,637,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,100 shares of company stock worth $9,924,605. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Progressive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.
Progressive Profile
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, Property, and Other Indemnity.
