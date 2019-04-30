Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 357 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PPG Industries by 10,003.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,810,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,589 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in PPG Industries by 797.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $116.72. 4,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.37 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PPG Industries to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 price objective on PPG Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

