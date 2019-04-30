Wedbush Raises Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Price Target to $95.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $104.00 price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.30.

NYSE CFR opened at $102.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.47 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 39.93%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

In related news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $377,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 293,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 482.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 26,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

