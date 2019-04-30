Wedbush Comments on BOK Financial Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.40. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $88.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $106.65.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $435.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.13 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

In related news, Director George B. Kaiser bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.83 per share, for a total transaction of $257,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in BOK Financial by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

