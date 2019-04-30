Waters Co. (WAT) Holdings Decreased by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Waters by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,863,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,426,000 after buying an additional 267,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,104,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 936,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,756,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,150,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Waters by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,707,000 after purchasing an additional 344,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Waters to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.26.

NYSE:WAT opened at $212.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $167.93 and a 1-year high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.82 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 39.64%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.24, for a total value of $4,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $2,509,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,242 shares of company stock valued at $17,335,364. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

