Warburg Research Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for Norma Group (NOEJ)

Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.77 ($62.52).

NOEJ stock opened at €41.70 ($48.49) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Norma Group has a 52-week low of €40.44 ($47.02) and a 52-week high of €70.15 ($81.57).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

