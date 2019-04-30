Walker & Dunlop (WD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $214.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $454,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,898. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 62,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $3,136,162.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,507.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,292,236. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

