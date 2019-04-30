W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Receives $86.33 Average PT from Analysts

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.25.

A number of research firms have commented on GRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Loop Capital set a $89.00 target price on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a report on Monday, January 14th. TheStreet raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on W. R. Grace & Co in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the fourth quarter worth $54,688,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,903,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,454,000 after acquiring an additional 262,599 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 1,805.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 104,980 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 7.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,189,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,033,000 after acquiring an additional 81,487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the fourth quarter worth $4,414,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRA stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $74.91. 4,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,935. W. R. Grace & Co has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 93.53% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $469.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.