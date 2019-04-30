Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vornado recently sold minority stake in its Manhattan high-street retail properties. The company will receive about $1.2 billion in net cash proceeds after certain deductions, resulting in approximately $2.6 billion of financial-statement gain in the second quarter. Notably, a portfolio of premium assets in high-rent, high barrier-to-entry markets augurs well. Also, it is redeploying sale proceeds to fund strategic acquisitions and redevelopments. Although these dispositions are strategic for long-term growth, the dilutive impact on earnings cannot be bypassed in the near term. Further, stiff competition from other market players remains a concern. In addition, shares of Vornado have underperformed its industry over the past six months.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of VNO opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $59.48 and a one year high of $77.59.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $534.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.32 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

