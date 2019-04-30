Virtu Financial LLC Invests $189,000 in Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) Stock

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 881,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 83,124 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 79,638 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,560,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 351,744 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,116,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $541.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.45. Ellington Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $18.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.
A number of brokerages have commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
