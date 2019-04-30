Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (MGTX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 469,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 216,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,928,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 3,697.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 75,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 73,212 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.16 million and a PE ratio of -4.45.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 1,304,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of MeiraGTx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

