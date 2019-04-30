Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.33 Million Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 49.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,472,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 60,640 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 316,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

NYSE:HOG opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOG. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

WARNING: “Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.33 Million Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/virginia-retirement-systems-et-al-has-3-33-million-position-in-harley-davidson-inc-hog.html.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.