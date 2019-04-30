Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.33 Million Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 49.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,472,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 60,640 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 316,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:HOG opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOG. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
