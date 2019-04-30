Vermilion Energy (VET) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VET has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an average rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

VET stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.64. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $345.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 82.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

