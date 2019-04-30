Vermilion Energy (VET) Price Target Cut to C$39.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VET. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$41.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.36.

TSE VET opened at C$34.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$26.67 and a one year high of C$49.67.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.85. The business had revenue of C$456.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$475.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.51999998639821 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 142.15%.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

