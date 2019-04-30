Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $12,044.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 33.9% against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000261 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006946 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002833 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000219 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,566,361,512 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

