VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) is Opus Capital Group LLC’s Largest Position

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM makes up 9.4% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $35,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.66. 294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 1-year low of $1,401.70 and a 1-year high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

