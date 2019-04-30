Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VONG opened at $163.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $124.90 and a twelve month high of $163.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/vanguard-russell-1000-growth-etf-vong-shares-sold-by-cwm-llc.html.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.