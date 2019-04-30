Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Stake Decreased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.1% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 7,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $88.14.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Stake Decreased by Private Capital Group LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/vanguard-real-estate-etf-vnq-stake-decreased-by-private-capital-group-llc.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.