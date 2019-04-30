Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2754 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of BLV stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $91.29. 223,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,803. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.46 and a 52 week high of $92.21.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

