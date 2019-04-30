Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) Shares Bought by Lucas Capital Management

Lucas Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Lucas Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.46. The stock had a trading volume of 390,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,103. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $215.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

