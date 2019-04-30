Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) Shares Bought by Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $18,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after buying an additional 22,499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.19.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) Shares Bought by Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/vanguard-global-ex-u-s-real-estate-etf-vnqi-shares-bought-by-emery-howard-portfolio-management-inc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.