Valueworks LLC Decreases Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Valueworks LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 6.3% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. grew its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $377,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,144,120. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of AMGN stock opened at $181.17 on Tuesday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.22 and a 1-year high of $210.19. The stock has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.79.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.16. Amgen had a return on equity of 66.74% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.
