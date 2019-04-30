Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $86,000 Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 134.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 205.9% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Toll Brothers by 417.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 66,767 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $1,102,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 6.4% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $268,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Richard T. Hartman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $371,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 76,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,819.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $441,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Shares of TOL opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

