US pending home sales rose 3.8% in March

More Americans signed contracts to purchase homes in March compared to the previous month.

Even the National Association of Realtors states that the pending home sales index rose 3.8percent to 105.8. Since mortgage rates have retreated following the average 30-year rate peaked at only below 5 percent in November, home earnings have been regaining.

The pace of house price growth has also slowed following decades of being greater reducing the value pressures for buyers.

Pending earnings is a measure of home purchases which are completed a month or 2 afterwards.