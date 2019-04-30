Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

USAP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ:USAP opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $142.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $30.91.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.41 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Stainless & Alloy Products news, Chairman Dennis M. Oates bought 3,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $60,005.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 100,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,415.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,968 shares of company stock valued at $77,998. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP grew its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. 22NW LP now owns 146,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $885,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

Read More: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.