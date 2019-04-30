Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Insider Sells $278,850.00 in Stock

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) insider Allen T. Peters sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $278,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,427.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Universal Forest Products stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.18. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UFPI. ValuEngine raised Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,944,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,001,000 after purchasing an additional 113,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,001,000 after purchasing an additional 113,713 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,745,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 285,891 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,240,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,158,000 after purchasing an additional 360,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,130,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

