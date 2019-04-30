Universal Electronics (UEIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Universal Electronics has set its Q1 2019 guidance at $0.70-0.80 EPS.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.01 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Electronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Universal Electronics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,420. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $532.54 million, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other news, insider David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 2,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $63,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Richard A. Firehammer, Jr. sold 1,011 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $33,979.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UEIC shares. BidaskClub raised Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Sidoti set a $49.00 price target on Universal Electronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on Universal Electronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

