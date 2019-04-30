Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) COO John J. Kauchak Sells 2,500 Shares

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $229.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.50. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 28.43%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 654.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

