Unisys (NYSE:UIS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.00 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Unisys to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Unisys alerts:

Shares of UIS opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.45. Unisys has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/unisys-uis-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UIS. ValuEngine lowered Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Unisys to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.