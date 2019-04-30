Unisys (UIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.00 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Unisys to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of UIS opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.45. Unisys has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $20.95.
Unisys Company Profile
Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.
