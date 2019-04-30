Union Bankshares Inc (UNB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 111,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:UNB opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.26. Union Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 16.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Union Bankshares Inc (UNB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/union-bankshares-inc-unb-shares-sold-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.