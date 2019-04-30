UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 2,046 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

SCZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.29. 10,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,096. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

